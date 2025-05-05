US President Donald Trump's goal is to raise the Turkish-US alliance to the level "it deserves," the United States' newly appointed ambassador to Turkiye has said.

"I come with a really simple message from President Trump…which is his desire to raise the level of the alliance from Türkiye and the United States to the level that it deserves," Thomas Barrack told reporters on Monday at Esenboga Airport in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Expressing his honour at being in the land of his ancestors, Barrack added that Washington and Ankara have always had "a great relationship," emphasising the need for that relationship to become "extraordinary."

"The president's goal is to elevate through the people, through both great leaderships of great nations, to find an accelerated peace and prosperity that make Türkiye and the United States greater and the world better," he added.

The US Senate last week confirmed Barrack as ambassador to Türkiye in a 60-36 vote.

Related TRT Global - Erdogan describes call with Trump as 'very productive, comprehensive'



Türkiye's strategic importance

Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump and prominent businessman, will assume the post in Ankara at a time of evolving ties between the two countries.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month, Barrack underscored Turkiye's strategic importance as a US ally.

Barrack, 78, was born and raised in Southern California. He holds degrees from the University of Southern California and the University of San Diego School of Law.