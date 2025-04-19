WORLD
Trump overhauls COVID website to spotlight lab leak theory
The revamped site now promotes a GOP-led report suggesting COVID-19 originated from a Wuhan lab, as federal agencies cut billions in pandemic funding and research grants.
00:00
April 19, 2025

The Trump administration has replaced the Covid.gov website with a platform that centres on the theory that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, NBC News reported Friday.

Once a hub for COVID-19 resources such as vaccine information, testing access and long COVID support, the site now redirects users to a White House page referencing a December report by the Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The report concluded that the pandemic likely began due to a “laboratory or research-related accident”.

White House spokesperson Kaelan Dorr said in a statement to NBC News that the change reflects the Trump administration’s commitment to transparency, adding, “In contrast to the previous administration, we WILL be the most transparent administration in US history.”

The move comes weeks after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention slashed $11.4 billion in COVID-19 funding, while the National Institutes of Health cancelled multiple research grants, including a $577 million project to develop oral antiviral drugs.

RelatedTrump picks COVID-19 lockdown critic to lead top US medical research agency

