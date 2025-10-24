US
Zohran Mamdani vows to embrace Muslim identity after 'racist and baseless' attacks
The Democratic nominee for New York City mayor spoke emotionally about Islamophobia in politics, saying he will no longer hide his faith in the face of growing hostility.
Zohran Mamdani vows to embrace his Muslim identity after what he called "racist and baseless" attacks from political rivals / AP
October 24, 2025

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, pledged Friday to further embrace his Muslim identity in response to growing attacks by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his surrogates that he characterised as "racist and baseless."

Encircled by faith leaders outside a Bronx mosque, Mamdani spoke in emotional terms about the "indignities" long faced by the city’s Muslim population, choking back tears as he described his aunt’s decision not to ride the subway after the September 11 attacks because she didn't feel safe being seen in a religious head covering.

He recounted how, when he first entered politics, an uncle gently suggested he keep his faith to himself.

"These are lessons that so many Muslim New Yorkers have been taught," Mamdani said.

"And over these last few days, these lessons have become the closing messages of Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa and Eric Adams."

Throughout the race, Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist and staunch critic of Israel, has been accused by Cuomo as others of radical beliefs.

But those attacks have amped up in recent days, drawing allegations from some Democrats that Cuomo’s campaign is leaning into Islamophobia in the final stretch of the campaign.

Islamophobia in the race

Appearing on a conservative radio station Thursday, Cuomo appeared to laugh along at the host’s suggestion that Mamdani would "be cheering" another 9/11 attack.

"That’s another problem," Cuomo replied.

Hours later, at an event endorsing the former governor, Mayor Eric Adams invoked the possibility of terrorist attacks in New York City, seeming to suggest — without explanation — they would be more likely under a Mamdani administration.

"New York can’t be Europe. I don’t know what is wrong with people," Adams said, standing alongside Cuomo.

"You see what’s playing out in other countries because of Islamic extremism."

At a debate earlier this week, Sliwa, the Republican candidate, falsely smeared Mamdani as a supporter of "global jihad."

Messages left with Adams' and Sliwa's campaign were not immediately returned.

A spokesperson for Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, said the former governor did not agree with the radio host's comments.

While Mamdani alluded to the recent attacks on Friday, he aimed his speech at his fellow Muslim New Yorkers.

"The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated the same as any other New Yorker," he said.

"And yet for too long we have been told to ask for less than that, and to be satisfied with whatever little we receive."

"No more," he said.

To that end, Mamdani said he would further embrace his Muslim identity, a decision he said he consciously avoided at the start of his campaign.

Mamdani, who won the primary in stunning fashion, has faced skepticism from some in the Democratic establishment, particularly over his criticism of Israel, which he has accused of committing genocide in Gaza.

On Friday, Mamdani earned the endorsement of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
