As winter weather bears down on Gaza, Türkiye continues to send humanitarian aid relief to the war-battered enclave.

Humanitarian aid trucks stocked in the city of Melikgazi in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri have set off for Gaza.

The trucks, organised by the municipality in cooperation with the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), contain essential items such as blankets, quilts and beds.

Humanitarian partners, according to UN reports, estimate that more than one million people or roughly half of Gaza's population continue to urgently require shelter assistance.

Their immense needs persist, and severe winter conditions are intensifying the hardship for families forced to live in tents or severely damaged structures.