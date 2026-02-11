WAR ON GAZA
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
City of Melikgazi in Kayseri, central Türkiye, sends aid trucks to Gaza with prayers, continuing its support for those affected by the humanitarian crisis.
The trucks contain essential items such as blankets, quilts, and beds. / AA
February 11, 2026

As winter weather bears down on Gaza, Türkiye continues to send humanitarian aid relief to the war-battered enclave.

Humanitarian aid trucks stocked in the city of Melikgazi in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri have set off for Gaza.

The trucks, organised by the municipality in cooperation with the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), contain essential items such as blankets, quilts and beds.

Humanitarian partners, according to UN reports, estimate that more than one million people or roughly half of Gaza's population continue to urgently require shelter assistance.

Their immense needs persist, and severe winter conditions are intensifying the hardship for families forced to live in tents or severely damaged structures.

With the arrival of winter, families in Gaza are in even greater need of support. The Humanitarian Relief Foundation continues to deliver urgent aid materials including food, water, medicine and similar supplies to Gaza.

In 2025, the group delivered 77 trucks of humanitarian aid materials to Gaza. During the same year, the foundation distributed 28.7 million portions of hot meals, collaborating with the World Food Program (WFP) on this project.

The trucks were sent off with prayers, as the Melikgazi Municipality continues its efforts to provide relief to those affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
