WORLD
2 min read
US orders Afghan refugees to leave or face deportation
The order could result in persecution or even death for its targets, many of whom helped US forces during its 20-year war in Afghanistan, along with their families.
00:00
US orders Afghan refugees to leave or face deportation
US orders Afghan refugees to leave country or face deportation / AP
April 18, 2025

The Trump administration has ordered Afghan refugees who entered after the country’s 2021 Taliban takeover to leave the US within a week or face deportation, an order that could end up being a death sentence for entire families.

The US Department of Homeland Security sent emails to Afghan refugees living in the Southern state of North Carolina demanding they leave the country within seven days or risk deportation and legal penalties, according to Newsweek magazine.

Campaigning last year to return to the presidency, then-candidate Donald Trump pledged to get tough on immigrants who were criminal offenders, not allies of the US in a dangerous, divisive war.

Following the US military's 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Afghans who assisted American forces were granted entry under humanitarian parole, Special Immigrant Visas (SIVS), or Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

Many assisted US forces with matters ranging from translation, relations with local tribes, gathering intelligence, and avoiding injury or death from Taliban attacks. When the US began to prepare to withdraw from Afghanistan, under a February 2020 deal reached by the Trump administration in its first term, many of the local allies were promised US resettlement, mindful that if they were captured by a resurgent Taliban, they would face almost certain death.

RECOMMENDED

However, in its second term, the Trump administration is now seeking to end TPS protections for thousands of Afghan nationals, potentially leading to their deportation to Taliban-governed Afghanistan.

An anonymous Afghan migrant told local broadcaster WRAL: “If we go back to Afghanistan, we are not safe. It is like we are signing the suicide mission for ourselves.”

According to the US Congress, almost 150,000 Afghans were resettled in the US between August 2021 and August 2024, including families. Critics of the forcible deportation plans call it inhumane to treat loyal US allies with such disrespect, adding that if they are deported, the US will find it much harder to attract any local supporters in any future international conflicts.

Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates