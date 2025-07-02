This week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a powerful message on the growing threat of wildfires, both at home and abroad.

Speaking in Ankara, at the Green Homeland Heroes on Duty event, he stressed on the national responsibility of humans to curb forest fires, and emphasised minor carelessness that can trigger catastrophes.

“The weather is getting hotter; humidity is dropping, and the winds are stronger. In these conditions, starting a fire even in an open field near a forest is a catastrophic mistake. This is not mere negligence. If it's not carelessness, then it is a clear betrayal,” Erdogan said during the event

His remarks reflect a global truth of the climate crisis. From Türkiye to California, Greece to Portugal, wildfires are increasingly being sparked by small human errors that quickly spiral into devastating blazes.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye mobilises massive response to tackle surging forest fires

Here’s a breakdown of common causes and how small mistakes can ignite huge fires worldwide.

1. Discarded cigarette butts

Tossing lit cigarettes into dry grass is among the simplest, and deadliest, causes of wildfires. In drought-prone regions like California and southern Europe, such acts account for many fire outbreaks. The National Interagency Fire Centre, America’s logistical support centre for wildfire management, reports that human negligence accounts for a large share of fire ignitions nationwide.

2. Unattended campfires and BBQs

Campfires and barbecue pits, when left smouldering or unsupervised, remain a major cause of seasonal wildfires. The European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), which monitors fires via satellite data, notes that many summer fires in the region originate from recreational activities.

The US National Park Service estimates that around 85 percent of wildfires nationwide are started by human activities, including unattended campfires and careless disposal of cigarettes.

In Türkiye, a review of wildfire causes identifies stubble burning, waste fires, hunting activity, and discarded cigarette butts among the leading factors. Negligence, it concludes, is a consistent theme.

3. Burning garden waste or crop residue

In both the United States and Europe, agricultural burning remains a hazard.

The US Environmental Protection Agency warns that dry, windy conditions can turn such fires into fast-moving infernos, spreading smoke across wide areas. Farmers burning crop residue or gardeners burning waste without proper precautions can easily spark large, uncontrolled fires, especially during dry and windy conditions.

The European Commission highlights that climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of wildfires across Europe, making preventive actions, including cautious waste burning, more critical than ever.

Both agencies emphasise that uncontrolled burning during high-risk weather conditions significantly raises wildfire dangers, particularly in Mediterranean regions and parts of the midwestern United States.

4. Malfunctioning machinery and vehicles

Chainsaws, mowers, and hot vehicle exhausts can all spark fires in dry vegetation.

The US Forest Service highlights the importance of proper maintenance and safety when using mechanical equipment to reduce accidental fire starts, although exact wildfire cause percentages related to machinery are not publicly detailed.

In Europe, while data are limited, environmental officials warn that dry conditions combined with sparks from vehicles or equipment increase wildfire risks.

5. Fireworks and festive celebrations