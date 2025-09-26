China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan have opposed any move to reestablish military bases in war-torn Afghanistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The opposition comes after US President Donald Trump asked the interim Taliban administration to return Bagram Air Base to Pentagon.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that foreign ministers and representatives from the four nations held an informal meeting on Afghanistan on the sidelines of the 80th session of UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

The joint statement of the quadrilateral meeting “emphasised respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” said Guo.

“It reiterated firm opposition to re-establishment of military bases in Afghanistan and the region by the countries responsible for the current situation in the country,” said the spokesman.