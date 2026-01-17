WORLD
1 min read
US 'turning away from a rules-based order': German chancellor
Germany's Friedrich Merz urges Europe to show strength, saying that Washington will only respect allies who do not "duck away" and "make themselves small".
US 'turning away from a rules-based order': German chancellor
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a CDU event in Heddesheim, Germany, January 16, 2026. / Reuters
January 17, 2026

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that the US is pivoting from a rules-based international order toward a policy driven strictly by power and national interests, urging Europe to assert itself.

"We are experiencing that our most important ally in the world — and that is still the United States of America — is turning away from a rules-based order," Merz said at a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) event in Heddesheim.

Instead of orienting toward international law, Merz observed that the development of US policy is moving "towards a purely power- and interest-led politics".

The chancellor emphasised that Europe cannot afford to "bury our heads in the sand" or attempt to survive in a geopolitical niche, warning that the strategy would fail.

RECOMMENDED

Addressing the trans-Atlantic dynamic under US President Donald Trump, Merz suggested that criticism is futile if the administration remains convinced of its course.

"But they (Americans) will not look at us if we make ourselves small, if we duck away, but they will only respect us if we have alliance partners in Europe who speak the same language as us," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Germany bracing for transatlantic shift: Merz
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel