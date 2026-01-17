German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that the US is pivoting from a rules-based international order toward a policy driven strictly by power and national interests, urging Europe to assert itself.

"We are experiencing that our most important ally in the world — and that is still the United States of America — is turning away from a rules-based order," Merz said at a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) event in Heddesheim.

Instead of orienting toward international law, Merz observed that the development of US policy is moving "towards a purely power- and interest-led politics".

The chancellor emphasised that Europe cannot afford to "bury our heads in the sand" or attempt to survive in a geopolitical niche, warning that the strategy would fail.