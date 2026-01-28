US President Donald Trump’s deployments of troops in several American cities have cost nearly $500 million in 2025, according to an estimate published by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The estimate, released on Wednesday, said Trump ordered troops into multiple Democratic-led cities, including Los Angeles and Washington, DC, to quell what he described as uncontrolled unrest.

Court challenges blocked similar deployments in some other locations.

The CBO has said the operations are expected to cost tens of millions of dollars more each month if they continue.

"CBO estimates that those deployments... cost a total of approximately $496 million through the end of December 2025," CBO director Phillip Swagel wrote in response to a request from a senior Democratic lawmaker.