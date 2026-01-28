US President Donald Trump’s deployments of troops in several American cities have cost nearly $500 million in 2025, according to an estimate published by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
The estimate, released on Wednesday, said Trump ordered troops into multiple Democratic-led cities, including Los Angeles and Washington, DC, to quell what he described as uncontrolled unrest.
Court challenges blocked similar deployments in some other locations.
The CBO has said the operations are expected to cost tens of millions of dollars more each month if they continue.
"CBO estimates that those deployments... cost a total of approximately $496 million through the end of December 2025," CBO director Phillip Swagel wrote in response to a request from a senior Democratic lawmaker.
Washington, DC, has been the most expensive deployment, costing an estimated $223 million.
More than 2,600 National Guard personnel remain stationed in the capital.
Los Angeles followed at $193 million, despite having a higher peak number of troops deployed for a shorter period.
Swagel said the cost of future deployments is "highly uncertain, mainly because the scale, length, and location of such deployments are difficult to predict accurately."
If current deployments continue, he said the cost would range from about $6 million a month for 350 personnel in New Orleans, to $28 million a month for 1,500 personnel in Memphis, and up to $55 million a month for forces stationed in Washington.