Chinese coast guard ships pulled 13 Filipino sailors from the disputed waters of the South China Sea on Friday after a cargo vessel capsized, the Chinese embassy in Manila said.

The Singapore-flagged M/V Devon Bay and its crew of 21 Philippine sailors sent a distress signal on Thursday at around 8:30 pm (1230 GMT), the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed.

According to the Chinese coast guard, the search for eight missing sailors was underway.

China's embassy said the ship "capsized 55 nautical miles northwest of China's Huangyan Dao", using Beijing's name for the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

This area is about 261 kilometres (162 miles) off the coast of the northern Philippines.