INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Russia may strike Ukraine's energy sites if truce violated: Kremlin
Russia and Ukraine earlier accused each other of attacking a Russian gas metering station in Russia's western Kursk region, an important facility via which Moscow used to pump its gas to Europe by pipeline until the end of last year.
00:00
Russia may strike Ukraine's energy sites if truce violated: Kremlin
Russia Putin / AP
March 28, 2025

Russia reserves the right to withdraw from a US-brokered moratorium on Moscow and Kiev striking each other's energy infrastructure if Ukraine continues to attack such targets, the Kremlin warned.

The United States announced separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday to pause their strikes against each other's energy targets - a potential stepping stone that Washington hopes will lead to a full ceasefire and peace talks to bring a definitive end to the three-year war.

But Russia and Ukraine earlier on Friday accused each other of attacking a Russian gas metering station in Russia's western Kursk region, an important facility via which Moscow used to pump its gas to Europe by pipeline until the end of last year.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who has previously said the idea that Russia would attack its own energy infrastructure is absurd, suggested Moscow's patience with the moratorium was running out.

"Of course, the Russian side reserves the right, in the event that the Kiev regime fails to observe this moratorium, not to observe it either," he told reporters on Friday.

"It would be illogical for us to comply and every night face attempts to strike at our energy infrastructure facilities."

But for now, Peskov said Russia would continue to respect the moratorium, a deal that Ukraine in turn has accused Moscow of flouting.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedUkraine-Russia War Anniversary: Where does it go from here?

President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Ukraine could be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections to be held with the aim of reaching a settlement in the war, an idea Kiev considers to be outrageous.

Peskov said that Putin had not discussed the idea with US President Donald Trump in previous phone conversations which the Kremlin had announced. Putin had floated the idea now because Russia was worried that armed nationalist forces in Ukraine were gaining strength, he said.

"No, there have been no discussions on this topic; this is the point of view of the president of the Russian Federation, which is based on irrefutable facts related to the real status quo that we now have in Ukraine," Peskov said.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'