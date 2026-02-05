Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Egypt's military capabilities are growing and must be closely monitored, while also saying he is unsure what final decision US President Donald Trump will take regarding Iran, according to Israeli media.

The daily Israel Hayom reported that Netanyahu raised concerns about Egypt's expanding military strength during a closed-door meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee on Thursday.

"The Egyptian army is building its strength, and this needs to be monitored," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

"We have relations with Egypt, but we must prevent an excessive buildup of military power."

The comments were made during discussions on the sensitivity of relations between Israel and Egypt, according to sources cited by the newspaper.

Despite the warning, Israel and Egypt signed a major gas agreement in December valued at about $35 billion.

Netanyahu announced at the time that his government had approved the deal, describing it as the largest in Israel's history.

Rising regional tensions

During the same committee meeting, Netanyahu also addressed Iran and Israel's coordination with the United States, Channel 12 reported.