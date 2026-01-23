TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Expressing his satisfaction at holding the second meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform in Istanbul, Turkish President Erdogan thanks the representatives for their contributions.
Türkiye's President Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues / AA
January 23, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and foreign ministers from Balkan countries have discussed bilateral relations and regional issues at a meeting in Istanbul.

Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic, Kosovan Foreign Minister Donica Gervella-Schwarz, Bosnian Herzegovinian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, North Macedonian Timco Mucinski, Albanian Foreign Minister Elisa Spiropal and Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister Nevena Jovanovic attended the meeting, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Friday.

Expressing his satisfaction over holding the second meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform in Istanbul, Erdogan thanked representatives of the countries for their contributions.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of addressing issues such as border security, energy, technology, and transportation, as well as the consultations conducted with a sense of regional ownership.

Noting that both the world and the region have been facing various challenges, Erdogan said strengthening solidarity and mutual understanding among the countries that are members of the Balkan Peace Platform has gained importance.

He underscored the significance of acting together "with an approach that learns from the pains of the past and aims toward the future," in the Balkans, touching on Türkiye's efforts to mitigate and end the effects of instability in our region, noting that peace-focused initiatives continue in many places, particularly in Ukraine, Gaza, and Syria.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Head of Türkiye’s Communications Burhanettin Duran, the president's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and other officials were also present in the meeting.

SOURCE:AA
