Erdogan highlighted the importance of addressing issues such as border security, energy, technology, and transportation, as well as the consultations conducted with a sense of regional ownership.

Noting that both the world and the region have been facing various challenges, Erdogan said strengthening solidarity and mutual understanding among the countries that are members of the Balkan Peace Platform has gained importance.

He underscored the significance of acting together "with an approach that learns from the pains of the past and aims toward the future," in the Balkans, touching on Türkiye's efforts to mitigate and end the effects of instability in our region, noting that peace-focused initiatives continue in many places, particularly in Ukraine, Gaza, and Syria.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Head of Türkiye’s Communications Burhanettin Duran, the president's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and other officials were also present in the meeting.