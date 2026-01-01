WORLD
2025: A year of genocide, war and many conflicts
From Palestine’s Gaza to the Thai–Cambodian border, 2025 unfolded through fires and fractures — a year marked by wars, reemerging conflicts and a genocide recognised by the United Nations
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
January 1, 2026

‘Deadliest year’ for Palestine’s Gaza

As the latest ceasefire crumbles, the toll of Israel’s two-year genocide in Gaza stands stark and brutal: over 71,000 dead, two million forced from their homes and an entire land laid waste.

The Sudan catastrophe

Millions have been uprooted in a war between Sudan’s military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), creating the largest internal displacement crisis in history as Al Fasher atrocities remain fresh.

When nuclear neighbours fought: India–Pakistan

The four-day Pakistan–India flare-up marked “the most serious military crisis in decades.” Although both sides claimed victory, the US Commission acknowledges Pakistan's military success over India.

The 12-day war: Israel–Iran

Israel sparked one of 2025’s sharpest escalations by striking Iranian cities and nuclear sites, pulling the US directly into the conflict as Tehran responded with missile barrages. The 12-day war left the region on a knife’s edge, with the true impact on Iran’s nuclear facilities still unclear and the risk of wider war looming.

Stalemate in Ukraine

As diplomatic efforts drag on in a quest for lasting peace between Moscow and Kiev, the nearly four-year Russia–Ukraine war continues to kill and maim civilians, despite US President Donald Trump’s vow to end the conflict within 24 hours of beginning his second term in January 2025.

Thailand–Cambodia border conflict

A century-old dispute flared up again in 2025, killing at least 41 people and displacing nearly one million others on both sides.

