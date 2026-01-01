‘Deadliest year’ for Palestine’s Gaza

As the latest ceasefire crumbles, the toll of Israel’s two-year genocide in Gaza stands stark and brutal: over 71,000 dead, two million forced from their homes and an entire land laid waste.

The Sudan catastrophe

Millions have been uprooted in a war between Sudan’s military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), creating the largest internal displacement crisis in history as Al Fasher atrocities remain fresh.

When nuclear neighbours fought: India–Pakistan

The four-day Pakistan–India flare-up marked “the most serious military crisis in decades.” Although both sides claimed victory, the US Commission acknowledges Pakistan's military success over India.