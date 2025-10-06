Türkiye's State Railways (TCDD) and Saudi State Railways (SAR) have signed a memorandum of understanding for railway maintenance and repair, infrastructure development, traffic management and capacity allocation, and training and consultancy.

The deal was signed on Monday in Saudi Arabia during meetings held with delegations led by TCDD Director General Veysi Kurt and SAR General Manager Bashar bin Khalid Al Malik, Türkiye's Transport Ministry wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"The meeting addressed long-term cooperation opportunities in the areas of: Railway maintenance and repair, infrastructure development, traffic management and capacity allocation, training and consultancy," it said.

At the conclusion of the meetings, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Cooperation in the Railway Sector was signed between the two state railways.

"With this cooperation, TCDD aims to strengthen its strong partnership in the international railway network and further consolidate Türkiye's leading position in global transportation corridors," it added.

Related TRT World - Turkish foreign minister praises growing ties with Saudi Arabia at Riyadh talks

Expanding railway cooperation network