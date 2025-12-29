US President Donald Trump has threatened that the resistance group Hamas would face "hell to pay" if it does not disarm quickly as part of the Gaza agreement, saying Israel was complying with its obligations under the deal.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the US president said disarmament was a requirement for moving forward.

"If they do not disarm as they agreed to do, then there will be hell to pay for them," Trump said.

"They have to disarm in a fairly short period of time."

Trump publicly voiced support for Netanyahu, who has taken a hardline on advancing to the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire plan.

"I’m not concerned about anything that Israel’s doing," Trump said.

Regional dimension

Earlier, Trump received Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, saying their talks would focus on Gaza as well as a number of regional and international issues.

The meeting was the fifth hosted by the United States since Trump returned to the White House nearly a year ago, and comes as negotiations over transitioning to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire remain stalled.