US President Donald Trump has said that he believes he should be able to influence the interest rate decisions of the next Federal Reserve chairman as he weighs candidates to assume the role.

"I think I certainly should have a role in talking to whoever the head of the Fed is, or the Fed," he told reporters at the White House on Friday.

"I've done great. I've made a lot of money, very successful. I think my voice should be heard, but I'm not going to make the decision based on that. I'll be making a decision over the next few weeks."

The US president has fought for current Fed Chair Jerome Powell to aggressively cut the interest rate, which a divided Federal Reserve cut this week to a range between 3.5% - 3.75%.

“Two Kevins”

The Federal Open Market Committee, which makes decisions on interest rates, is wary of exacerbating already high inflation in the US, predicting that it will remain above its 2% target until 2028.

The latest annual rate pegs inflation at 2.8% in September, which is the most current month for data the Fed uses in its decisions.