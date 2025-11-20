Israel’s Defence Ministry has said that the 1,000th aircraft in an ongoing Western air bridge to support the country militarily since the start of the Gaza genocide has landed in the country. This brings the total military cargo delivered to Israel since October 8, 2023 to more than 120,000 tonnes.

The announcement came on Wednesday as the US continues to support Tel Aviv during the Gaza war, with some Western governments criticising Israeli actions and imposing restrictions on arms exports.

Spain issued a royal decree in September imposing a full arms embargo on Israel, while last year the UK, Germany, and Canada imposed limits on weapons transfers.

“The 1,000th aircraft in the comprehensive military equipment and weapons airlift operation, which commenced immediately following the outbreak of war, has landed in Israel,” said a ministry statement, calling the operation “unprecedented” in Israeli history.

The aircraft, carrying a large shipment of military equipment, was received by Defence Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, the ministry said.

“To date, over 120,000 tons of military equipment, munitions, weapons systems, and protective gear have been transferred to Israel via 1,000 aircraft and approximately 150 maritime vessels,” the statement added.