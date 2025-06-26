CLIMATE
2 min read
Heatwave triggers health alerts across Balkans
This is the first of at least three heatwaves expected during the June-August period in Bosnia, says Bakir Krajinovic from the country's Federal Hydro-Meteorological Institute.
Heatwave triggers health alerts across Balkans
A boy slides at a pool, near the town of Shtime on June 26, 2025 as temperatures exceed 37 degrees Celsius this week in Kosovo. / AFP
June 26, 2025

Temperatures soared across the Balkans, with parts of the region expected to hit 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit), triggering heatwave health warnings.

In Croatia, the capital Zagreb and the country's east were at the highest risk of heat, according to the national Meteorological and Hydrological Service on Thursday.

Authorities remained on high alert after forest fires over the weekend destroyed dozens of homes on the country's tourism-oriented southern coast.

Albania said its firefighters managed to control eight blazes in the past 24 hours.

RelatedTRT Global - Nearly half of US population endures 'extremely dangerous' heat wave

Meteorologists in Bosnia and Herzegovina warned people to stay indoors as parts of the country were predicted to climb to 41C.

"Be ready to suspend outdoor activities and prepared for high temperatures that will lead to health risks among vulnerable people, like the elderly and very young," Bosnia's meteorological institute said.

This is the first of at least three heatwaves expected during the June-August period in Bosnia, said Bakir Krajinovic from the country's Federal Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

RECOMMENDED

Temperatures so far this month have already exceeded forecasts, and predictions for July and August indicate temperatures will be four to five degrees above average, Krajinovic said.

It was also the driest June on record in Bosnia, with the lowest rainfall since measurements began 135 years ago.

Krajinovic said climate change was driving "more intense" weather events and breaking records "more often".

Parts of Serbia are predicted to climb to 39C, also significantly above the seasonal average, according to Serbia's National Hydrometeorological Service.

The heat is expected to ease by Friday, with temperatures slightly dropping over the weekend, before climbing again next week, according to weather forecasts for several Balkan nations.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG