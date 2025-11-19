The plane from London to Tashkent was filled with a particular energy – families reuniting, children pressed against windows, the cadence of greeting in languages that shifted between Uzbek, Russian, and English.



It felt like everyone was going home. Everyone except me, who had never been to Uzbekistan, yet was returning all the same.

My grandfather, Noman Jan Erkin, was born in Osh (modern-day Kyrgyzstan) in 1922, but fled the Fergana Valley in the late 1920s with his father, a freedom fighter escaping Tsarist and Soviet persecution — a journey that kept him from ever returning home.

They moved to Kashgar, in present-day western China, for a decade, then to Ladakh, which was part of undivided Kashmir at the time, and finally settled in what is now Rawalpindi, just before the 1947 Partition, where they adopted the surname Erkin – meaning ‘free’ in Uzbek. In Rawalpindi, my grandfather bought a wool factory and named it Watan, meaning homeland.

I never got to meet my grandfather, but my father occasionally recounts a memory: finding him late at night, this tall, broad, powerful man with a deep voice that scared many, listening to the poetry of Alisher Navoi, the legendary 15th-century Turkic poet whose words could conjure a profound longing, and tearing up. The only time he ever saw his father cry.



My grandfather loved his homeland with an ache that never healed, yearning to return until he passed. He did not live to see Uzbekistan gain independence.

Growing up, I knew whispers of this country. I knew I was part Uzbek, part Uyghur, part Arab, part Turk - a constellation of identities that intersected but didn't always meet.



Being mixed race across four cultures felt less like being a tree with roots and more like a bird in perpetual migration. The right to claim your heritage felt fragile when history's winds scattered that heritage.

So when the chance came to visit Uzbekistan, I seized it. What I didn't anticipate was how emotional it would be – or how much my grandfather would return through me.

The architecture of empire

When I studied architecture at university in the United States, my curriculum worshipped at the altar of Modernism - Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier, the International Style. In my own time, I'd stumble across images of the Registan in Samarkand, impossibly ornate madrasas that seemed to defy everything I was learning about “less is more.”



I was mesmerised, but kept it quiet. That wasn't the architecture we were being trained to value.

Fifteen years later, standing in that very square in Samarkand, I had to take a minute to steady myself. My heart welled up, and the joy came as tears. This wasn't just beautiful architecture; this was where the world converged.



The three madrasas - Ulugh Beg, Sher-Dor, and Tilya-Kor - frame a square that once pulsed with scholars, traders, and travellers from across continents. The Tilya-Kori madrasa, the "school of gold," took fourteen years to build but only reached one floor before the builder died, yet its interior dazzles with gold leaf and intricate geometric patterns that seem to hold infinity.

The Islamic architecture here tells stories in geometry and symbolism. At the Khudayar Khan Palace in Kokand, I learned the structure originally had 114 rooms - corresponding to the surahs in the Quran.



The muqarnas pillars, each carved differently, create acoustics that intensify sound in the ceiling's carved domes. Blue represents space and the heavens; green symbolises nature; red embodies life and blood. The pargol decorations combine geometric precision with herbal motifs, a merger of mathematical sophistication and organic beauty.

Everywhere, the lion and tiger motifs prowl across tilework and carvings - symbols of power, yes, but also of the region's historical reach.



At a shop in Bukhara, I pointed to Yemeni jewellery and Kashmiri jackets, confused by their presence. The shopkeeper smiled. "Uzbekistan is small," he said. "Bukhara is big."



The Bukharan Empire(1506 - 1920) once stretched far beyond today's borders, a reminder that this land belonged not just to Uzbeks, but to the vast web of cultures that traded, travelled, and intermingled along the Silk Road.

Threads of inheritance

The Yodgorlik Silk Factory in Margilan, in the south of the Fergana Valley, felt like walking into my childhood playground. I grew up in my grandfather's wool factory in Rawalpindi, Pakistan - the clatter of looms, the smell of dye, the careful hands of craftspeople became my normal. Here in the Fergana Valley, watching silk artisans work their ancient craft, I felt that beautiful familiarity wash over me. Different fibres, same devotion.

The process is meticulous: boiling cocoons, extracting single threads finer than hair, dyeing them with natural pigments, then weaving them into ikat patterns that seem to shimmer with captured light.



The valley produces four types of cotton alongside its silk, and the tradition runs centuries deep - though it nearly died under Soviet rule, when craftspeople were forced into state factories and paid the same meagre wages whether master or student.

Central Asia was incorporated into the Soviet Union in 1924, and Uzbekistan would remain under Soviet control for 67 years until declaring independence on August 31, 1991.



During this time, traditional crafts were collectivised, religious practice suppressed, and the Uzbek language subjected to Russification policies.



Yet paradoxically, Soviet authorities also recognised the cultural value of Central Asia's Islamic architecture, conducting restoration projects on major monuments - even as they repurposed many religious buildings for secular use. This contradictory approach preserved structures while attempting to erase their spiritual significance.