Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing over Ukraine, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said.
“The meeting addressed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the steps taken toward ending the conflict, and ongoing peace efforts,” Duran said on X on Tuesday.
He said Erdogan told the participants that Türkiye would continue its diplomatic efforts to facilitate direct contact between Kiev and Moscow to achieve a “just and lasting peace” as soon as possible.
Erdogan also said Türkiye is prepared to host direct negotiations in Istanbul and remains in communication with both Ukrainian and Russian officials to advance that goal, according to Duran.
“At the meeting, it was expressed that a ceasefire arrangement covering energy and port infrastructure could provide favourable conditions for negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement between the parties,” he stated.
Representatives from 35 countries took part in the meeting and exchanged views on steps needed to secure lasting peace, Duran said.
Last week, Erdogan called to revive Istanbul talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Türkiye.
On Monday, Erdogan told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in a phone call that Ankara would continue its efforts to help ensure that the Russia-Ukraine war ends with a just and lasting peace.
Speaking to the press on the margins of the G20 leaders' meeting on Sunday, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue stepping up its involvement in international peace efforts across conflict zones from the Middle East to Africa and Ukraine, underscoring the significance of Ankara as a key actor in attempts to resolve global crises.
Security guarantees
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after the virtual meeting, said Ukraine needed a peace that was "serious" and "respectful of international law".
The Coalition will launch a working group led by France and Britain with close involvement from Türkiye and, for the first time, the United States to hammer out security guarantees for Ukraine once a peace deal has been reached, he said.
"Over the next few days, we will finalise each party's contributions and finalise these security guarantees. This is essential for the Ukrainians, it is essential for negotiating a credible peace and for maintaining pressure on Russia," he said.
Ukraine signalled support on Tuesday for the framework of a peace deal with Russia but stressed that sensitive issues needed to be fixed at a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.
Regarding frozen Russian assets, Macron said: "We will finalise this in the coming days, in coordination with all the European countries most concerned and, of course, with the European Union and the European Commission, a solution that will secure funding, give Ukraine visibility and maintain this pressure."