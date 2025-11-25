Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has begun serving his 27-year prison sentence for leading a coup attempt intended to keep him in office after losing the 2022 presidential elections, a development many in Brazil had doubted would ever occur.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has overseen the case, ruled that Bolsonaro will remain at the federal police headquarters where he has been held since his pre-emptive arrest on Saturday.

He was taken into custody on the grounds that he was considered a flight risk.

Brazilian criminal law could have permitted transferring the 70-year-old to a local penitentiary or to a prison room in a military facility in Brasilia.

De Moraes found that Bolsonaro’s defence had exhausted all appeals of his conviction on Monday.

His lawyers had argued he should be placed under house arrest due to health concerns.

Bolsonaro had been under house arrest since August, when de Moraes said he might attempt to flee.

The former president told authorities that "hallucinations" had prompted him to break his ankle monitor using a welder on Saturday, a claim the judge dismissed in his pre-emptive arrest order.

Brazil’s democratic system

Bolsonaro and several allies were convicted by a panel of Supreme Court justices for attempting to overthrow Brazil’s democratic system following his 2022 election loss.