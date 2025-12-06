Women leaders attending the International Women in Local Governments Summit in Istanbul signed the “Istanbul Gaza Declaration,” condemning the ongoing genocide in Gaza and voicing solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Hosted by the Justice and Development (AK) Party, the summit brought together women mayors, municipal council members, and local administrators from various countries on Saturday.
The declaration said women serving in local governments, as community leaders, mothers, and public officials, were raising a collective moral voice, inspired by Türkiye’s clear and principled stance on the Palestinian cause.
Condemning in the strongest terms the ongoing genocide in Gaza and all attacks targeting civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories, the declaration stressed that these assaults have killed and injured women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.
It said protecting civilians, ensuring unhindered aid, and respecting international law are binding duties for all sides.
The declaration added that the deliberate destruction of Gaza’s homes, schools, hospitals, and other vital sites is both a humanitarian disaster and an attack on a people’s dignity and future.
“As women leaders, we clearly see the gendered impact of genocide and occupation,” it said.
The declaration said these conditions place “disproportionate burdens” on women and children, yet Palestinian women remain “the unshakable pillars” of their communities.
It underscored that their leadership must guide all aid and recovery efforts, noting that lasting peace depends on women’s meaningful participation at every level.
Women-to-women solidarity across cities
The declaration emphasised that cities are more than physical spaces, they are living communities shaped by memory, culture, faith, and shared destiny.
Local governments, it said, hold a vital complementary role alongside states and international organisations.
In this spirit, the signatories expressed determination to strengthen city-to-city and women-to-women solidarity with municipalities in Gaza and across Palestine.
“These efforts go beyond material aid,” it said, adding that they aim to build “a moral, psychological and spiritual bridge” between participating cities and the women, children and families of Gaza.
“Cities strengthened by women’s leadership become louder voices for humanity, conscience and peace,” it added.
Calling from Istanbul, a historic bridge between continents and cultures, the declaration urged the international community to act urgently.
It also stressed the need to pursue “a just and lasting two-state solution that secures the safety and dignity of the Palestinian people.”
“As local leaders in our own cities and countries, and as a transnational community of women leaders, we pledge to keep Gaza and Palestine at the forefront of municipal, political, and social agendas,” it added.
“We will stand for justice, compassion, solidarity, and hope,” the declaration said, adding that women will help rebuild not only cities but also trust, dignity, and a just peace.