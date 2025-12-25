Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul's Asian side air hub, served 44.2 million passengers between January and November, breaking the previous year's record of 41.4 million.

Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Thursday that the new runway, opened in December 2023 to accommodate wide-body aircraft landings, contributed to the record.

The statement was released on the second anniversary of this runway’s becoming operational.

Uraloglu stated that the taxiway, high-capacity aircraft and cargo aprons, the traffic control tower, and the state-of-the-art superstructure put into service, alongside the new runway, significantly boosted the Sabiha Gokcen Airport’s air traffic capacity.