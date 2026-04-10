Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has said NATO membership remains vital not only for Europe but also for the US’ own security interests, while emphasising Türkiye’s strategic importance on the alliance’s southern flank, particularly in counterterrorism and regional stability efforts.

Speaking to Anadolu during a visit to Ankara, Berendsen discussed Türkiye–Netherlands relations, preparations for the 2026 NATO summit in the Turkish capital and wider regional security developments.

Berendsen described relations between the Netherlands and Türkiye as strong, noting that his trip to Türkiye was among his first foreign visits since taking office about six weeks ago and reflected the importance the Netherlands attaches to bilateral cooperation.

"I'm here now. That is also to show how we value the relationship with Türkiye." Berendsen said.

"Indeed, as NATO partners, when it comes to security in the wider region, Türkiye plays a very important role and we want to cooperate with the country to make sure that we have a secure future together."

He highlighted Türkiye’s role in maintaining security on NATO’s southern flank and supporting counterterrorism efforts, saying cooperation with Ankara remains essential for strengthening the alliance’s broader security posture.

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NATO summit in Ankara to focus on unity, burden-sharing

Referring to the upcoming NATO summit scheduled to take place in Ankara in 2026, Berendsen said the meeting would demonstrate Türkiye’s importance within the alliance and help reinforce unity among member states.

He said a key objective of the summit would be "to show unity" and strengthen burden-sharing among European allies, including both the Netherlands and Türkiye.

He recalled that the 2025 NATO summit in The Hague focused primarily on defence spending and the perceived threat from Russia on NATO’s eastern flank but said broader security challenges across alliance territory also require attention.

"...The summit last time was about defence spending and the main challenge there was the Russian threat on the east flank," Berendsen said. "Obviously, there are more threats when it comes to NATO territory and Türkiye of course plays a very important role on the southern flank."

On debates about a possible US withdrawal from NATO, Berendsen stressed Washington’s continued participation remains essential.