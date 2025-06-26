Corporate bankruptcies in Germany were at their highest level in a decade in the first half of 2025, as firms in Europe's largest economy struggle with weak demand, rising costs and uncertainty, a study by economic tracking agency Creditreform has showed.

Some 11,900 corporate insolvencies were registered in the first six months of this year, 9.4 percent more than in the same period last year, the agency said on Thursday.

"Germany remains in a deep economic and structural crisis," said Credit reform chief economist Patrik-Ludwig Hantzsch.

Hantzsch commented further that companies are increasingly having problems as their financial reserves dwindle, and loans are sometimes no longer being extended.

High risk