US President Donald Trump has signed into law an agreement to fund the government through the end of January, ending a historic shutdown that has become the longest in history.

"The extremists in the other party insisted on creating the longest government shutdown in American history, and they did it purely for political reasons," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday as he signed the spending bill.

"This is no way to run a country. I hope we can all agree that the government should never be shut down again."

Shortly before Trump signed the bill, the US House of Representatives passed the funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in American history.

The vote on Wednesday followed Senate passage of the same stopgap bill, paving the way for the federal government to reopen after a 43-day standoff that paralysed major agencies and disrupted essential services.