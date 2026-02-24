Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked the fourth anniversary of the ongoing war between Moscow and Kiev and pledged to "do everything to secure peace and justice" in Ukraine.

"That (the fourth anniversary) says a great deal about our resistance, about how Ukraine has fought all this time. Behind those words stand millions of our people, immense courage, incredibly hard work, endurance, and the long path Ukraine has been pursuing since February 24," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Tuesday on Telegram.

During this time, Zelenskyy said, Ukrainians have managed to defend their independence and preserve their statehood.

"We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice," he said.

‘Ukrainian defence industry is working to win’

In a separate statement, Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said: "The Ukrainian defence industry is working to win. Technology is changing the battlefield."

"Ukraine is working for a just and sustainable peace. Not for formalities, but for results," he added.

Kiev is hosting a number of international dignitaries for the anniversary, including European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as the prime ministers of Croatia, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.