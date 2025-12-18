AFRICA
2 min read
M23 rebels begin withdrawal from DRC border city of Uvira
The Alliance Fleuve Congo says the pullout is a trust-building step to support a Qatar-mediated peace process.
M23 rebels begin withdrawal from DRC border city of Uvira
Members of M23 rebels. [Reuters FILE] / Reuters
December 18, 2025

The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), which includes M23 rebels, has said it has begun withdrawing its forces from the border city of Uvira in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which it seized earlier this month.

The group said the move was intended as a "trust-building measure" to give the Doha peace process, mediated by Qatar, the best chance of success in delivering long-term solutions to the conflict.

The announcement came days after the United States called for the rebels to leave the city.

Bertrand Bisimwa, the alliance’s political leader, said in a post on X that the withdrawal would be completed on Thursday.

"Movement of AFC/M23 forces out of the city of Uvira is underway and will be complete by tomorrow. We call upon the civilian population to remain calm. We request the mediation and other partners to ensure that Uvira is protected from violence, retaliation and remilitarisation," Bisimwa said.

RelatedTRT World - M23 rebels claim capture of strategic DRC city Uvira

Uvira, a key commercial hub near the border with Burundi, had been serving as the temporary capital of South Kivu province.

RECOMMENDED

Recent clashes between the rebels and government forces triggered a major humanitarian crisis, displacing more than 200,000 people.

Human Rights Watch said on Monday that the humanitarian situation in and around Uvira remained dire.

Earlier on Wednesday, the rebel group announced a unilateral ceasefire to enable the return of displaced residents.

M23 has been at the centre of the conflict in the region.

The group, which the DRC, United Nations and many Western countries say is backed by neighbouring Rwanda, controls large areas of eastern DRC, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which were seized earlier this year. Kigali denies any involvement in the violence.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing