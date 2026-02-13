The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been declared the winner of the country’s Thursday general elections, officials have said.

Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Election Commission, told reporters in the capital, Dhaka, on Friday that the BNP had secured 209 seats, topping a two-thirds majority in the 300-seat parliament.

Ahmed said Jamaat-e-Islami had secured 68 seats and, along with its other 10 allies, the bloc has 77 seats in the new parliament in the wake of Thursday’s elections, the first in the country’s post-Sheikh Hasina era.

The BNP and its allies bagged 212 seats in total.

Jamaat-e-Islami, however, raised questions about the counting process and threatened protests if irregularities were not addressed.

Peaceful election

Bangladesh held general elections on Thursday, the first since the 2024 popular uprising that ousted the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ahmed said elections in three seats were postponed.

Early on Friday, the BNP claimed it had won a two-thirds majority in the election but cautioned against celebrations.

Hasina’s Awami League party was barred from running.

Awami League's longtime ally, the Jatiya Party, won not a single seat.

Eight other seats were taken by independents and other smaller parties.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, voter turnout on Thursday was 59.44 percent, up from 41.8 percent in the January 2024 elections under Hasina's government, which the BNP-Jamaat opposition boycotted.