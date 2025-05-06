Turkish President Erdogan honoured Nizar Sadawi with the Jury Special Award at the 10th Anadolu Media Awards, recognising his contributions to the media industry on behalf of TRT World.

Nizar Sadawi is a Palestinian journalist and TRT World correspondent known for his courageous reporting from Gaza.

Over a six-month period, he covered the intense conflict, providing firsthand accounts of Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza and the struggles of the Palestinian people.

His 185-day journey through Gaza highlighted the challenges of being a journalist in such a dangerous environment, including the constant threat of violence and the difficult decision to leave his homeland.

“A symbol of solidarity”

Speaking at the event held at the Presidential Complex, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the Turkish Press Federation for organising the event and took the opportunity to congratulate the journalists and media organisations receiving awards.

He remarked, "Even though they are not here with us tonight, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the media workers who tirelessly work day and night, dedicating their pens and words to serving the people. May God not let your efforts go to waste."