Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado has said she hasn't spoken to US President Donald Trump since October 2025.

"Actually, I spoke with President Trump on October 10, the same day the (Noble Peace) Prize was announced, (but) not since then," Machado said on Fox News' "Hannity" programme on Monday.

Machado - widely seen now the US-abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's most credible opponent- left Venezuela last month to travel to Norway to accept the award, and hasn't returned since.

"I'm planning to go as soon as possible back home," she told Fox News when asked about her plans to return to Venezuela.

The interview was Machado's first since the US launched strikes on Venezuela on Saturday and abducted its president.