Government ministers from around the world are preparing for a fraught final stretch of negotiations at the UN climate summit, as countries dig into the most contentious issues in a bid to secure a deal that signals global resolve amid rising assertiveness from developing nations.

"The time for performative diplomacy has now passed. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves, come together and get the job done," UN climate chief Simon Stiell told delegations as the second week of COP30 opened in the Amazon city of Belem.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to arrive on Wednesday to help rally consensus ahead of Friday’s concluding session.

Asked whether any single issue was dominating the talks, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago said: "Everything, everything. It’s very complicated."

New dynamics in climate diplomacy have seen China, India and other developing nations flex more muscle, while the European Union grapples with weakening support at home and the United States has skipped the summit altogether.