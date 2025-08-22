President Donald Trump has nominated Sergio Gor, one of his closest aides, to be the next US ambassador to India, at a time of worsening relations marked by a planned doubling of US tariffs on Indian imports.

Gor, 38, currently heads the White House Presidential Personnel Office and would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

Trump said on Friday that Gor would remain in his current role until confirmed by the Senate.

"Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best-Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He praised Gor's work in staffing his second term and added: "For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Tense relationship

The nomination places a close political aide with limited foreign policy experience in one of Washington's most sensitive diplomatic postings.