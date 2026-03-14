WAR ON IRAN
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Hamas urges Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries amid widening Middle East war
The Palestinian resistance group affirms Tehran’s right to respond to Israeli and US attacks but calls for restraint and international action to halt the escalating regional conflict.
Hamas urges Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries amid widening Middle East war
Plumes of smoke rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility, in Fujairah, UAE, Saturday, March 14 2026. / AP
8 hours ago

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on Iran to refrain from targeting neighbouring countries, while affirming Tehran's right to defend itself against Israel and the United States.

In a rare appeal on Saturday, Hamas also urged the international community to take steps to end the war that has gripped the Middle East since it began on February 28.

"While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls on the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries," Hamas said in a statement, its first such public appeal to Tehran.

Hamas, which fought Israel in a devastating two-year war in Gaza, also called on the international community to "work towards halting" the ongoing war immediately.

The group previously condemned the killing of Iran's then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, on the first day of the war as a "heinous crime", openly acknowledging his longstanding support for the Palestinian movement.

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"He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance," the movement said soon after the killing of Khamenei.

A Hamas official told AFP that the movement has been in contact with Iranian officials over the issue.

"The Israeli occupation seeks to sow discord between Iran and its Arab and Islamic neighbours," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

Despite facing superior US and Israeli firepower, Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks against at least 10 countries.

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SOURCE:AFP
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