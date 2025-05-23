POLITICS
1 min read
Venezuela arrests dozens of 'mercenaries' for plotting election disruption
President Maduro has said security forces thwarted attempts to incite violence before the elections.
Venezuela arrests dozens of 'mercenaries' for plotting election disruption
Venezuela prepares for elections amid reported sabotage attempts. / Reuters
May 23, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that more than 50 people had been detained recently for allegedly planning to disrupt Sunday's regional and parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a party rally in the capital Caracas on Thursday, Maduro, who was sworn in for a third term in January, urged Venezuelans to head to the polls and cast their votes.

He said security forces had successfully prevented attempts to incite violence and plant explosives as part of a broader sabotage effort.

Maduro said the arrests were made under a well-executed plan to preserve national peace and commended his country's army for their role in the operations.

RECOMMENDED

He labelled those detained as "mercenaries" and said the judiciary would take necessary legal steps against them.​​​​​​​

On Sunday, 285 members of parliament, 24 governors, and 260 regional legislators will be elected.

RelatedTRT Global - Venezuela frees US Air Force veteran, Trump envoy says

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress