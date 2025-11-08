MIDDLE EAST
Syria busts Daesh terror modules in major security operation
The country's Interior Ministry says wanted individuals were arrested and materials seized in security operation targeting several provinces
November 8, 2025

Syria has said that it had dismantled cells belonging to the Daesh terrorist group as part of a wide-scale security operation in several provinces.

A statement by the Interior Ministry said on Saturday the operation was conducted on “precise” intelligence information and led to the arrest of wanted individuals and the seizure of materials and evidence linking them to terrorist activities.

The operation “comes within the framework of ongoing national efforts to combat terrorism and confront plots targeting the country’s security and citizens’ safety,” it added.

“It resulted in the dismantling of several terrorist cells and the arrest of many wanted individuals.”

Since Bashar al Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria and pursued political and economic reforms, while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

For decades under the Assad regime’s iron-fisted rule, the country had been engineered to splinter along sectarian, ethnic and communal lines. 

The Assad era was marked by widespread atrocities, war crimes, enforced disappearances, and torture that left deep scars on Syrian society.

SOURCE:AA
