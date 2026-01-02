The Saudi-led coalition has carried out air strikes on UAE-backed separatists in Yemen, killing at least 20 Southern Transitional Council (STC) fighters on Friday.

The fighters died in attacks on military bases in Al-Khasha and Seiyun, an official for the STC forces said on condition of anonymity.

Medical sources have confirmed the toll to AFP.

Earlier, Mohammed Abdulmalik, head of the STC in Wadi Hadramaut and the Hadramaut Desert, said seven air strikes hit the Al-Khasah camp, killing seven and wounding more than 20.

Further strikes targeted other sites in the same region, he added.

The deaths are the first from coalition fire since the STC seized swathes of Hadramaut and Mahra provinces last month.

Hadramaut Governor Salem al-Khanbashi said the air strikes targeted forces that attacked the “Dera Al-Watan” units as they advanced to take over military positions, adding that ambushes of the units’ peaceful movement prompted the strikes.

He also urged residents of Hadramaut not to interfere with the forces or set up ambushes during their deployment.