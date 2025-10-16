US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday estimated that the government shutdown could cost the US economy as much as $15 billion a week, a Treasury official said, correcting Bessent's comments from earlier in the day that the cost could be up to $15 billion per day.

The official said that Bessent was referring to a White House Council of Economic Advisers report on the shutdown that produced a $15 billion per week figure.

Bessent used the incorrect estimate in two separate appearances earlier on Wednesday, while urging Democrats to "be heroes" and side with Republicans to end it.

Bessent told a news conference that the shutdown was starting to "cut into muscle" of the US economy.

The wave of investment into the US economy, including into artificial intelligence, is sustainable and is only getting started, but the federal government shutdown is increasingly an impediment, Bessent said.

"There is pent-up demand, but then President (Donald) Trump has unleashed this boom with his policies," Bessent said at a CNBC event held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.