Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
Babak Shahbazi, Iranian contractor working with security institutions, was accused of selling critical information to Mossad, according to official media.
Both Iran and Israel have recruited locals to spy on each other for years / AP
September 17, 2025

Iran has executed a man who was sentenced to death on charges of working for Israel’s foreign intelligence agency Mossad.

“Babak Shahbazi, convicted of espionage and security cooperation with the Israeli regime, was executed today after legal proceedings and Supreme Court approval confirmed his role in intelligence exchanges with Mossad-linked operatives,” the state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Shahbazi, who worked in the design and installation of industrial cooling systems for companies affiliated with telecommunications, military, and security institutions, allegedly offered to sell critical information about senior Iranian officials to a Mossad agent identified as Esmaeil Fikri.

Fikri was executed in June 2025 for spying for Israel.

More executions for espionage

He was accused of holding encrypted online meetings with Israeli operatives, receiving training from Mossad, and attempting to collect sensitive information about senior officials and strategic facilities.

In recent years, Israel and Iran announced on several occasions the dismantling of spy networks amid continued rivalry between the two arch-foes.

Both Iran and Israel have recruited locals to spy on each other for years. Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year, with at least nine death sentences carried out in recent months.

