Gunmen killed a policeman assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan, a police official said.

The constable was targeted on Monday while en route to join the security team in Khyber tribal district, a region bordering Afghanistan, according to local police chief Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

The attack, the latest in a series of ambushes, occurred a day after Pakistan launched a new campaign to eliminate the crippling disease.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first anti-polio drive of the year on Sunday in Islamabad, alongside officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, remains one of the last two countries where the polio virus continues to circulate. The country reported 77 polio cases last year, Sharif said.