As the call to prayer softens the edges of dusk, kitchens across South Asia begin their quiet transformation.

Dough rises beneath muslin cloths, milk simmers into silk, and dates are deseeded, split open with care.

Hundreds of miles away, in the shadow of minarets along the Istanbul Strait, the same choreography unfolds.

Outside neighbourhood bakeries, families once queued for warm Ramazan pidesi, its golden crust stamped with a lattice pattern.

On Ottoman tables, delicate sheets of gullac absorbed rose-scented milk, much as rice does in kheer and phirni, closer to home.

This is how flavour travels through faith, migration, empire, and memory.

What was once baked in the ovens of the Ottoman world now echoes in roghni naan, a fluffy flatbread, and sheermal, a mildly sweet saffron bread.

What once trembled in silver bowls in Istanbul shimmers today in clay dishes of phirni across Lahore and Karachi.

This bridge between the past and the present is meticulously documented by a traveller who does not simply taste a city; he listens to it.

He watches how steam rises from street carts, how families gather around a table at sunset, how bread is broken not just to eat, but to share.

In the digital age, where food often becomes spectacle, Hamza Bhatti has built his platform on something far more enduring: connection.

As a food and travel storyteller and brand ambassador for the global tourism platform GoTürkiye, his lens moves fluidly between bustling bazaars, seaside cafes, heritage streets, and contemporary dining rooms.

His content does not isolate cuisine from context; it frames flavour within architecture and faith. And nowhere is that interplay more visible than in the shared culinary threads between South Asia and Türkiye.

“Honestly, whenever I look at something like pide or gullac, I see memory travelling across borders,” he tells TRT World.

“When I tried pide for the first time in Türkiye, I immediately thought of roghni naan back home. And gullac, that delicate sweetness, took me straight to kheer and phirni.”

The connection, for him, is not accidental, nor is it purely culinary.

“What fascinates me most isn’t just the similarity in ingredients, flour, milk, sugar, ghee, it’s the historical journey behind them,” he says.

In that evolution lies the story he wants to tell.

“As a content creator, I’d love to explore that shared culinary DNA with my audience. To show them that when we sit down to eat sheermal in Lahore or a dessert in Istanbul, we’re participating in centuries of shared history,” Bhatti says.

Not just food

Bhatti’s storytelling is never confined to the plate alone.

His content seamlessly shifts between viral street food discoveries and refined dining experiences, between hidden alleyway grills and panoramic waterfront restaurants.

So how does he decide what takes centre stage, the dish, the destination, or the human being behind it?

His answer reveals the instinctive rhythm behind his work.

“For me, food is never just food,” he says.

“Sometimes the dish is the hook, like a viral street food that visually grabs attention. But very quickly, I find myself drawn to the person behind it. The uncle who has been making the same pide for 30 years. The family running a kebab shop for three generations. That human layer changes everything.”

“Other times, the destination itself tells the story. A seaside town, the call to prayer echoing, narrow streets, suddenly the food feels like part of a bigger atmosphere.”

His creative process, he explains, is guided less by algorithms and more by emotion.

“So my process is emotional, not formulaic. I ask myself: What moved me the most in this moment?

“If it’s the taste, I focus on that.

“If it’s the story of the chef, I follow that thread. If it’s the city’s energy, I let the location breathe,” Bhatti says.

“The best content happens when all three intersect naturally.”

As he films along the shores of the Istanbul Strait, capturing plates of pidesi against the silhouette of minarets, he is not merely documenting cuisine; he is situating it within centuries of lived culture.

Which leads to a deeper question: in an age of rapid consumption and aesthetic reels, how essential is cultural immersion compared to simply tasting the cuisine?

For Bhatti, there is no competition between the two.

“For me, cultural immersion is everything.”

“You can eat the same dish in a five-star restaurant and in a small alley, and they will feel completely different because of context.”

He recalls filming in Istanbul, not just what was plated, but what was felt.

“When I filmed in Istanbul, it wasn’t just about what was on the plate, it was the Bosphorus breeze, the historic skyline, the way tea is served with conversation. In Pakistan, it’s the same, the truck art, the roadside chai culture, the laughter around a table.”

The food connection

This connection is not merely a modern sentiment but a documented reality preserved in the historical archives, a territory navigated with precision by Tarana Husain Khan, a food historian and culinary revivalist whose work breathes life into them.

While she acknowledges that the precise journey of every flatbread into Mughal courts cannot be fully traced, the culinary traditions preserved in Rampur, a colonial-era princely state in northern India, reflect centuries of migration and cultural exchange.

One example is sheermal, a mildly sweet saffron bread that evolved across regions shaped by Persian, Central Asian, and South Asian influences.

The Rampuri version closely resembles the Afghan roti (bread), yet differs significantly from the layered, thick, spiced bread, baqarkhani, associated with Awadhi cuisine — the royal culinary tradition of Lucknow in northern India, long linked to the Mughal court.

Made from refined flour, ghee, milk, and sugar, Rampuri Sheermal is thick and soft, traditionally prepared without nigella seeds or an egg glaze, though it is often garnished with dried fruits.

Such changes in flavour and technique are rarely accidental. Khan’s research traces these transitions through 19th-century Persian manuscripts preserved in the Rampur Raza Library, showing how Mughal and Awadhi food traditions gradually merged into the royal cuisine of Rampur.

By weighing these against printed Urdu cookbooks and the Afghan or Turkish roots of specific ingredients, she can see how a dish like Khajoor with Malai (the Turkish Dates with Kaymak) is less a snack and more a traveller.

“Because Rampur was the most prosperous North Indian princely state to survive the 1857 Rebellion, the royal tables and their 200-dish spreads persisted into the 1960s,” she tells TRT World.

This continuity allowed Khan to gather oral histories from “the khansamas of Rampur, who trace their culinary learning to their grandfathers, worked in the royal kitchens, and are a rich source of oral history and recipes.