Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will personally wait for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on Thursday, as diplomatic efforts show signs of revival after months of deadlock in the war between the two countries.

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy,” Zelenskyy said on X on Sunday.

“There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses.”

His comments came shortly after Putin announced that Russia is ready to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15.

US President Donald Trump also urged Ukraine to accept the proposal in a post on X on Sunday.

“President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Türkiye, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY… I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II… HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!”

Türkiye welcomes Putin’s proposal