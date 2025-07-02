A Palestinian family of five was deported from an airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina under murky circumstances despite holding valid travel documents, a July 1 report published by Argentine news outlet Pagina/12 reveals.

The Christian Palestinian family from Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank landed at Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza International Airport on June 16 for what was meant to be a short holiday in Argentina, with return tickets booked for June 25.

Hours after being stopped for questioning, an immigration officer handed them a document to sign — allegedly to grant access to restaurants in the boarding area.

The document was in Spanish and no translator was provided, despite their request.

But the Abu Farha family realised too late that it was actually a deportation order labeling them as “fake tourists”.

“The officer said it was just so we could eat and drink somewhere more comfortable while they reviewed our visa. He lied. He tricked us. We signed without knowing,” said one of the family members, Sandy Bassam Hanna Abu Farha.

The Abu Farha family run a tourism business that guides visitors through historic religious sites across the occupied Palestinian territories and Hebron.

“My dad owns one of the biggest souvenir shops in Bethlehem. It’s a huge business. And I run a major tour company organizing pilgrimages to the Holy Land,” Sandy tells the Argentine news outlet.



“We’d never think of leaving our country.”

The Abu Farha family was detained by immigration authorities for over 24 hours without food, medication.

As hours passed with no news, the family’s local contacts in Argentina grew alarmed and contacted legal representatives.

One lawyer was barred from speaking to them.

Another lawyer, Uriel Biondi, filed a habeas corpus petition, arguing that the family is being illegally detained by the government, after being held without explanation for 16 hours.

The family had secured visas through the Argentine embassy in Tel Aviv, which they described as an exhaustive process that required police clearance from the Palestinian Authority, bank statements, proof of business, medical insurance, and confirmed round-trip travel and hotel reservations.