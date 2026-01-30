Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Ankara opposes any military intervention against Iran and supports a peaceful, internal resolution of the country’s issues by its own people.

“We have told our counterparts at every opportunity that we are against a military intervention targeting Iran,” Fidan said on Friday, speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul.

“We hope that Iran’s internal issues will be resolved peacefully by the Iranian people without any external intervention,” he added.

For his part, Abbas Araghchi said Iran is ready to resume nuclear talks with the United States "on an equal footing".

"If the negotiations are fair and on an equal footing, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to participate," he said, adding the standard disclaimer that Tehran has "never sought to obtain nuclear weapons".