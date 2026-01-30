Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Ankara opposes any military intervention against Iran and supports a peaceful, internal resolution of the country’s issues by its own people.
“We have told our counterparts at every opportunity that we are against a military intervention targeting Iran,” Fidan said on Friday, speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul.
“We hope that Iran’s internal issues will be resolved peacefully by the Iranian people without any external intervention,” he added.
For his part, Abbas Araghchi said Iran is ready to resume nuclear talks with the United States "on an equal footing".
"If the negotiations are fair and on an equal footing, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to participate," he said, adding the standard disclaimer that Tehran has "never sought to obtain nuclear weapons".
Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following US President Donald Trump’s statements that a “massive armada” was moving towards Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to “come to the table” for negotiations.
Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a “swift and comprehensive” response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as “fair, balanced, and noncoercive terms.”
“The illegitimate interference of outside actors, particularly the conspiracies of the Israeli regime, aim to destabilise the region,” Araghchi said, stressing that “Islamic countries must act in unity.”
He underlined that regional security is indivisible, saying: “We oppose any action that could destabilise peace and security.”
Türkiye’s stance applauded
Araghchi said Tehran attaches great importance to its partnership with Ankara, particularly in light of recent regional developments.
“Türkiye and Iran have always stood by one another in both difficult and easy times,” Araghchi said.
He added that bilateral relations are grounded in “fraternity and friendship.”
Araghchi thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government, and Fidan for their messages of solidarity following what he described as recent “terrorist attacks” in Iran, saying the incidents were “clearly directed by Israeli-linked elements.”
Addressing the war in Gaza, he said Iran appreciated Türkiye’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and promote peace.
“We thank President Erdogan and Hakan Fidan for their active role and support for Palestine,” he said.