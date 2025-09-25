Emine Erdogan, Türkiye’s First Lady and chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, said on Wednesday that the world is witnessing a “dark era” where water is weaponised and being used as “a tool of genocide”, pointing to Gaza as the most tragic example.

Speaking at the opening of the “Zero Waste Blue—Drop by Drop” exhibition in New York, Erdogan said Türkiye’s environmental efforts are undertaken for the benefit of all humanity.

“We take every step not only for ourselves but for all our brothers and sisters who share the Earth. Each achievement brings us the indescribable joy of contributing to humanity’s welfare,” she said. Erdogan warned that Gaza now has “the most expensive water in the world, because the price of a glass of water is paid with human life.”

“Unfortunately, we are in a very dark period where water can be used as a tool of genocide. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has targeted Gaza’s water infrastructure in its attacks. About 85 percent of pipelines, treatment plants, wells, and related systems are unusable,” Erdogan said, adding that Palestinians are forced to walk long distances every day to meet their basic water needs.

“Sometimes they are killed in missile strikes on water queues before they can even bring water back to their families. Images of small children struggling to carry water containers heavier than their own bodies are truly a black mark on humanity’s conscience,” she said.

“Out of thirst, people are compelled to drink water that is not fit for human consumption. I believe there is no moral, legal, humanitarian, or ethical red line left in Gaza.”

Related TRT World - Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza

Plastic crisis threatens global waters

The exhibition aims to present Türkiye’s initiatives to protect seas, lakes, and oceans on a global stage, promote tangible environmental achievements and foster international collaboration to strengthen ecological diplomacy.

In this regard, she emphasised the urgent threat of pollution, noting, “Who would have thought that humanity, which has built civilisations, achieved scientific discoveries, and produced extraordinary works of art, would one day add a continent of waste to the Earth, rendering our planet’s blue cover unrecognisable?”

“Unfortunately, the Pacific Ocean alone hosts a floating garbage patch of approximately 1.6 million square kilometres, comprising plastic bottles, bags, cigarette butts, and fishing nets. This area is twice the size of Türkiye, illustrating the scale of the challenge we must confront,” she added.