Gaza is experiencing a widespread increase in skin diseases due to a severe heat wave, Al-Shifa Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya said Thursday.

Abu Salmiya highlighted that soaring temperatures combined with a severe shortage of drinking water are putting residents of all ages at increased health risk across the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

He stressed that hospitals are struggling to operate essential medical devices because fuel deliveries have been halted, directly threatening the lives of patients and the injured.

Meanwhile, health care workers continue to serve under harsh conditions.

Abu Salmiya emphasised that hospitals are in a critical state and the failure to operate life-saving devices is catastrophic, noting that the Israeli army continues to target schools, hospitals and tents housing displaced people.