WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza sees sharp rise in skin diseases amid severe heat wave
Al-Shifa Hospital’s director warns of critical health risks as Israeli attacks and lack of fuel hinder medical services amid worsening humanitarian crisis.
Gaza sees sharp rise in skin diseases amid severe heat wave
soaring temperatures combined with a severe shortage of drinking water are putting residents of all ages at increased health risk / AP
August 15, 2025

Gaza is experiencing a widespread increase in skin diseases due to a severe heat wave, Al-Shifa Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya said Thursday.

Abu Salmiya highlighted that soaring temperatures combined with a severe shortage of drinking water are putting residents of all ages at increased health risk across the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

He stressed that hospitals are struggling to operate essential medical devices because fuel deliveries have been halted, directly threatening the lives of patients and the injured.

Meanwhile, health care workers continue to serve under harsh conditions.

Abu Salmiya emphasised that hospitals are in a critical state and the failure to operate life-saving devices is catastrophic, noting that the Israeli army continues to target schools, hospitals and tents housing displaced people.

RECOMMENDED

He further stressed that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza is deepening day by day.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 61,700 Palestinians and devastating its health care system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good