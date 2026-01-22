US President Donald Trump will show off his new "Board of Peace" and meet Ukraine's leader at Davos on Thursday — burnishing his claim to be a peacemaker a day after backing off his own threats against Greenland.

Trump abruptly announced on Wednesday that he was scrapping tariffs against Europe and ruling out military action to take Greenland from Denmark, partially defusing a crisis which has shaken the meeting of global elites.

On his second day at the Swiss ski resort, Trump will seek to promote the "Board of Peace", his controversial body for resolving international conflicts, with a signing ceremony for the organisation's charter.

The fledgling board boasts a $1 billion price tag for permanent membership and Trump has invited leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungary's Viktor Orban to join.

"I think it's the greatest board ever formed," Trump said on Wednesday as he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, another of the leaders who have agreed to join.

The launch of the board comes against the backdrop of Trump's frustration at having failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize, despite his disputed claim to have ended eight conflicts.

Originally meant to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza in the aftermath of the brutal Israeli war, the board's charter does not limit its role to the Palestinian enclave and has sparked concerns that Trump wants it to rival the United Nations.

Key US allies including France and Britain have expressed scepticism but others have signed up, particularly in the Middle East where Trump-friendly Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have agreed to join.

About 35 world leaders have committed so far out of the 50 or so invitations that went out, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Wednesday.

Trump also said on Wednesday that Putin had agreed to join — despite the Kremlin so far saying it was still studying the invite.

'Framework of a future deal'