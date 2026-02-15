Bangladesh has invited top diplomats of South Asian nations for a new government ceremony in the capital Dhaka after new lawmakers were elected in last week's general elections, officials announced on Sunday.

The newly elected lawmakers and Cabinet members will be sworn in on Tuesday, ushering in the first new parliament following the 2024 uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will swear in new lawmakers, and the president will do the same for the new Cabinet.

In line with tradition, guests, among them the foreign ministers of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) members, including Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and others, have been invited to the swearing-in to be held in front of the parliament building.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured a two-thirds majority in Thursday's election with 209 seats in the 300-seat parliament, will form the government with party leader Tarique Rahman to become prime minister.

In Thursday's election, the BNP got 49.97 percent of the vote while the Jamaat-e-Islami party-led alliance Jamaat got 31.76 percent, according to the country's election commission.

Jamaat ally the National Citizen Party (NCP), the youth group that led the 2024 uprising, got 3.5 percent of the vote.

Jamaat seeks recount for 32 seats, announces protests

After securing 77 seats, the Jamaat alliance accepted the results overall but claimed some irregularities in the process.