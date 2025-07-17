WORLD
1 min read
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
US President Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to address the strike on the Catholic church in Gaza, according to the White House.
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake': White House / Reuters
July 17, 2025

US President Donald Trump has spoken on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a strike on a Catholic church in Gaza, according to the White House.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US President Donald Trump that a strike on Gaza's only Catholic church had been "a mistake," the White House said on Thursday.

Trump called Netanyahu after having "not a positive reaction" to learning of the strike, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"It was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic church, that's what the prime minister relayed to the president," Leavitt said.

Three people were killed and several injured when the Israeli army struck the church in northern Gaza on Thursday, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

The Patriarchate said nine other people were wounded, including one in critical condition, in the attack that targeted the Catholic Holy Family Church in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Among those injured was the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, who sustained a light injury, it added.

SOURCE:AFP, AA
